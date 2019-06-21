What are Paris Saint-Germain's transfer priorities this summer?

De Ligt is one of the hottest prospects in world football at just 19 years old

With Paris Saint-Germain set for another busy summer in the transfer market, French football expert Jonathan Johnson provides insight into some of the potential arrivals and departures at the Parc des Princes.

With former Brazilian international Leonardo back in the fold as sporting director he will be tasked with resolving the futures of some of the biggest stars in world football including Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Matthijs de Ligt.

Club chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has made it explicitly obvious in recent years that success in the Champions League is the club's ultimate goal. And he has proved he is willing to invest whatever it takes to achieve European glory.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Transfer Talk podcast, Johnson answers some of the key questions surrounding PSG.

Who's leading the race for Matthijs De Ligt?

De Ligt captained Ajax to the Eredivise title and a Champions League semi-final last season

"He's one of Leonardo's main transfer targets for this summer. He's been putting a lot of pressure on both De Ligt and [Mino] Raiola making it very clear that he'd be a key part of PSG's future so they're definitely in a very good position.

"Juventus are still keen, as are Bayern Munich, but at this moment in time PSG's offer is certainly the most attractive in economic terms and also offers the best guarantee of first-team football."

"PSG are in massive need of an overhaul. That's what's coming this summer with the appointment of Leonardo as sporting director, a lot of things could be about to change behind the scenes at PSG. They want to revamp the defence. That's something that Thomas Tuchel has been very keen on and they view De Ligt as the natural successor and perhaps even an upgrade on captain Thiago Silva and they want him to be the cornerstone of basically a reboot of the PSG project."

Johnson's verdict: PSG have laid out the best offer for the 19-year-old, both from a sporting perspective, and also a financial one.

Is David De Gea a PSG target?

De Gea is yet to renew his contract at Old Trafford. His current deal expires next summer

"De Gea is someone who is attractive to PSG particularly with the prospect of him being out of contract in the near future. However, he's not the only goalkeeper that PSG are keeping tabs on. With Leonardo returning to the club from AC Milan, and Milan's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is someone PSG have been linked with a number of times in the past, but Leonardo seems very keen to bring him in.

"Donnarumma, at this moment in time, seems like the most suitable for PSG in terms of goalkeepers."

Johnson's verdict: Manchester United may not have to worry so much, as PSG favour the services of Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Will Neymar be making a return to Barcelona?

Speculation surrounding Neymar suggests he wants a return to the Nou Camp

"I can't confirm he has told PSG he doesn't want to play for them again. I can confirm that PSG are probably the most open at this moment in time that they've ever been towards the potential departure of Neymar but that doesn't mean that they're planning to necessarily get rid of him. It would depend on the offer that's put in front of them.

"The thing that has probably surprised and frustrated Neymar, apart from the two injuries which have cut short both of his seasons in Paris, is the explosion of Kylian Mbappe. I don't think PSG expected him to develop or come on as quickly as he has. I don't think Neymar expected this either.

"He took Mbappe under his wing when the two arrived back in 2017. Since then, particularly in the season just gone, when Neymar and [Edinson] Cavani were both out injured for long periods of time, Mbappe was basically shouldering the responsibility of the PSG attack on his own. His star has risen so much so now that Neymar is not the undisputed top dog in this squad."

Johnson's verdict: Never say never as PSG could be convinced to sell star Neymar as Mbappe proves he's the future.

Is Kylian Mbappe going to remain at PSG?

Mbappe scored 42 goals in all competitions for club and country last campaign

"He'll absolutely be a PSG player in the coming season. I don't think anyone in Paris is kidding themselves that he's going to finish his career at PSG and they do expect Real Madrid to make a push to sign him at some point but I think he'll give PSG at least one more season and it wouldn't surprise me if he gave them two.

"At this moment in time he's investing in the project he signed for."

Johnson's verdict: PSG's wonderkid won't be going anywhere this summer, but could be destined for another big move in the future.

What's the latest on Adrien Rabiot's future?

Adrien Rabiot has also been linked with a move to Manchester United

"It looks unlikely that Rabiot will be sticking around. We all know that he's a free agent from the end of June.

"The financial demands that Rabiot's making to every club he's talking to are very, very high and at this moment in time particularly given the declaration the other day by Juventus' sporting director [Fabio] Paratici it sounds like he may be plying his trade in Italy next season."

Johnson's verdict: Rabiot is demanding big money, but will most probably be joining The Old Lady before the new season.

Is Thomas Meunier coming to the Premier League?

Both Manchester United and Tottenham have been considering approaching Meunier this summer

"PSG would be open to selling him, however, the issue they've got is the contract extension for Dani Alves. They offered him a one plus one-year deal but he wants at least a guaranteed two years and at this moment in time the two parties are at loggerheads. Alves is now playing at the Copa America with Brazil so there's no obvious resolution to that situation that could come before the end of the month so I don't think PSG are that keen to sell until they know exactly what's happening with Alves.

"If they were to let go of Alves on a free transfer and sell Meunier in the same summer that means they would have to rebuild the right-back position from scratch."

Johnson's verdict: Meunier's future hinges on the future of his Brazilian team-mate Dani Alves.