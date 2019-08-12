Neymar: Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel understands fans' anger towards Brazil forward

Neymar has been linked with a move back to La Liga

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel said he can understand why supporters are frustrated with Neymar after the Ligue 1 side began their title defence without him.

The Brazil forward was not named in the matchday squad for the 3-0 win over Nimes at the Parc des Princes with Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria all scoring.

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona for a world record £200m in August 2017 but has since been linked with a move back to the Nou Camp or to Real Madrid.

0:29 PSG midfielder Marco Verratti says the club's fans are entitled to voice their anger at Neymar PSG midfielder Marco Verratti says the club's fans are entitled to voice their anger at Neymar

The 27-year-old remained the focus of attention despite his absence, with a number of fans holding a banner telling him to "get lost" and chanting about him during the game.

"It's tricky, I don't know what to say," Tuchel told L'Equipe.

"I saw it on my colleagues' smartphones because I did not hear them (the chants) during the match.

"Can I understand it? Yes and no. He's still our player, my player, and I protect all my players.

"He's in my dressing room. I can understand that not everyone has liked what he has said and done."

Cavani's penalty - following a VAR review on 25 minutes - gave PSG the half-time lead before second-half goals from Mbappe and Di Maria sealed the victory.

Asked if Neymar's creativity was missing, Tuchel added: "It's always missing because he can find solutions that only he can find. He can open space with movement, an injection of pace, one on ones."