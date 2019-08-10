European Paper Talk: Paul Pogba still interests Juventus

Juventus have not abandoned the idea of trying to sign Paul Pogba

We asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Italy

Juventus have not abandoned the idea of trying to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United, even though the Premier League side failed to sign another midfielder. Juve will persist with their approach until the Serie A transfer window shuts on September 2. (Calciomercato)

Having failed to agree a deal with Manchester United or Tottenham, Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is available for transfer though the Bianconeri will not sell him to rivals Inter. (Calciomercato)

Roma and Liverpool are negotiating a price for Reds defender Dejan Lovren which could reach €20m (£18.6m). (Football Italia)

Milan would like to offload Uruguayan full-back Diego Laxalt and Parma are keen on a loan with an obligation to buy. However, the defender earns around €2m (£1.9m) per year and Parma cannot match that figure. Milan are also keen to shed Franck Kessie, Andre Silva and Suso from their squad. (Tuttomercato)

Napoli's search for a new No 9 to support Arkadiusz Milik could lead them to Porto striker Moussa Marega. (Radio Kiss Kiss)

Paris Saint-Germain could move for Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma after selling Kevin Trapp to Eintracht Frankfurt. The money received for the 21-year-old would help finance a deal for Valencia forward Angel Correa. (Sport Mediaset)

Spain

Rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid could enter a bidding war as they both attempt to secure a deal to bring Neymar back to Spain from Paris Saint-Germain. (AS)

Neymar's future is still yet to be decided

Real Madrid have offered Neymar a five-year deal worth €40m (£36.9m) net per year - roughly the same as what Lionel Messi earns at Barcelona. (Sport)

Atletico Madrid remain confident of signing James Rodriguez from Real Madrid. With the English transfer window shut and Napoli baulking at his asking price, Atleti is the only landing spot for the Colombian. However, Real are reluctant to sell to their rivals after suffering a humiliating 7-3 defeat at their hands in the International Champions Cup this summer. (Marca)

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde hopes to hold onto Ivan Rakitic, saying: "He's very important for us. His work is there. Right now I don't know if he'll stay, but I'm counting on him, as I am with everyone we have." (Marca)

Valverde was also asked about the possibility of Neymar returning to Barca but refused to give too much away, saying: "We don't know what will happen and I don't think about it, I think about tomorrow. We'll see what happens. It is the mythical answer that he is in another occupation. We'll see what happens." (AS)

Germany

Former Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery had been set to sign for Saudi Arabian side Al Nasr but the deal fell through because the club failed to guarantee the full sum net. Now the 36-year-old is in negotiations with Dutch side PSV Eindhoven. (Bild)

Bayern coach Niko Kovac had been interested in bringing Ivan Perisic to Bavaria. Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic was not keen but, with their plans to sign Leroy Sane in tatters thanks to the Manchester City winger's injury, the club's hierarchy are warming to the idea. (Sport1)

Another option to solve bolster Bayern's options on the left-hand side of attack is former player Mario Mandzukic, 33, who is surplus to requirements at Juventus. (Kicker)

Mario Mandzukic is being linked with former club Bayern Munich

Portugal

Legendary former Spain and Real Madrid 'keeper Iker Casillas has registered as a player for the forthcoming Liga NOS season despite suffering a heart attack in May. (A Bola)

Belgium

Lyon, Marseille and Lille are all keen on Stuttgart defender Orel Mangala who will cost €30m (£28.2m). (HLN)