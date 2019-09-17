Thomas Tuchel unsure if Mauro Icardi will start for depleted PSG against Real Madrid

Mauro Icardi made his debut for PSG against Strasbourg

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel is unsure if Mauro Icardi is fit enough to start in Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, who had expected to be fit for the game at the Parc des Princes, has been ruled out injured along with France forward Kylian Mbappe, while Brazilian Neymar is suspended.

Icardi, who joined PSG on a season-long loan from Inter Milan earlier this month, could start up front but Tuchel is unsure about his condition as the Argentine only played half an hour so far this season, coming on as a substitute in Saturday's 1-0 win over Strasbourg.

"I don't know exactly how fit he is," Tuchel said. "I don't know how long he can play, maybe he should start or maybe Eric Choupo-Moting can start. Everybody knows we miss a few strikers but I trust the players I have for this game."

The French champions return to the European stage for the first time since their elimination by Manchester United in the round of 16 last season.

Tuchel was keen to play down the importance of the visit of 13-time European champions Real.

"This game will not decide everything. I want us to play our game, aggressively and play to win," Tuchel said.

"We've put last season behind us and we are looking ahead. We've made changes, there are new players and we've gained experience."

Club Brugge host Galatasaray in the other Group A game on Wednesday.