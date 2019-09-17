Neymar's Champions League ban for insulting match officials cut to two games

Neymar will now be available for PSG's third group game against Club Brugge

Neymar has had his three-match Champions League ban cut to two games by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The Paris Saint-Germain forward was found guilty of abuse on social media by UEFA back in March and after the club's appeal to UEFA was dismissed, the Ligue 1 champions appealed to CAS, who reduced the ban on Tuesday.

The Brazilian, 27, used profane language towards officials after Manchester United were awarded a contentious penalty for handball against Presnel Kimpembe leading to a controversial 3-1 home defeat in the Champions League last 16.

Neymar insulted match officials on Twitter after a controversial handball call

Neymar, who was injured for the match, wrote on social media: "This is a disgrace, they put four people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR."

He will still miss PSG's opening Champions League games against Real Madrid on Wednesday and Galatasaray in two weeks' time, but can now travel to Club Brugge on October 22.