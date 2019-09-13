Neymar must put up with disgruntled fans, says PSG boss Thomas Tuchel

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar openly pushed for a move abroad

Thomas Tuchel has stated he cannot control Paris Saint-Germain supporters' reactions to Neymar, ahead of his potential return on Saturday.

Marquee forward Neymar is yet to play for PSG at all this season after pushing for a move to Barcelona this summer, but the deal fell through after protracted talks.

The Brazil star could make his return to the side against Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on Saturday, and Tuchel admits he cannot affect a potentially antagonistic reception from the home crowd.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel stated that not all supporters were happy with the situation

He said: "I can understand not all supporters are happy with the Neymar situation and with what happened.

"But I can not influence the reaction of the supporters, I cannot control them. The only thing I can control is what is happening in my team."

🎙️@TTuchelofficial:



"I'm convinced that @neymarjr will give everything to help us achieve our goals this season." #PSGlive — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 13, 2019

Neymar openly pushed for a move away, and after an interview recounting how much he enjoyed playing in Barca's 6-1 humiliation of PSG in the Champions League in 2017, he faced hostile chants from PSG ultras and a banner urging him to 'Get Lost'.

Tuchel added: "Life is not too hard for Neymar. To live and to play in Paris, that's not too hard!

PSG fans made a 'Neymar Get Lost' banner for their match against Nimes

"If you speak all the time about everything that has been said, we will get crazy, that's not possible.

"Neymar is a PSG player. Therefore he is available to play tomorrow. Yesterday he trained, I expect him to train well today. After that, he'll be ready to play.

0:54 French football expert Jonathan Johnson said earlier in the month that Neymar needed to win over fans after the transfer window closed French football expert Jonathan Johnson said earlier in the month that Neymar needed to win over fans after the transfer window closed

"We are happy that the transfer window is finally closed. Now we can concentrate on ourselves."

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe trained by himself as he continues his recovery from injury.