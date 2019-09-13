Euro papers: Several Barcelona directors want deal with Paris Saint-Germain for Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is a reported target for Barcelona

With the international break now over, club football once again takes centre stage and that means there is plenty of news emerging across Europe.

And our friends at Football Whispers are here to round up all the latest news, views and gossip from the continent.

Spain

Several Barcelona directors want the club to end their pursuit of Neymar and instead look to strike a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for Kylian Mbappe. The French star will have just two years left on his contract at the end of this season. (Mundo Deportivo)

Jose Mourinho, who was sacked by Manchester United in December, is in no rush to return to coaching. "I will only return when an offer comes that makes me feel like it is the right time." (Mundo Deportivo)

Gareth Bale is the latest star linked with a move to David Beckham's MLS franchise Inter Miami. Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez are also on the former England captain's wanted list. (El Confidencial)

Real Madrid and Barcelona are monitoring the future of Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz and could enter the race to sign the 20-year-old midfielder next summer. (AS)

Italy

Former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri believes this summer was the right time to leave the Serie A giants: "I don't regret the decision I made with Juventus, things mustn't be forced. After five years, it was time to take a break." (Padova Sport)

Gonzalo Higuain was not prepared to leave Juventus this summer as he was confident of winning a place in Maurizio Sarri's side. "As soon as I returned to Turin I had a clear idea that I wanted to stay," he said. "I came back to work here, to try to show my worth." (Sky Italia)

Germany

Bayern Munich considered moves for Sebastian Haller and Max Kruse as they searched for a deputy for Robert Lewandowski. The Bundesliga champions eventually decided Thomas Muller could stand-in for the Pole. (Frankfurter Rundschau)

Marcus Thuram, who was linked with Arsenal and Marseille throughout the summer, has explained why he opted to sign with Borussia Monchengladbach. "They were the first club to make contact, so I had given my word to Max Eberl and Borussia, the decision was made." (Kicker)

France

Former PSG and AC Milan forward Jeremy Menez is in talks with Ligue 2 club Paris FC. Menez is available on a free transfer having left Mexican side Club America last month. (Le Parisien)

Menez's return to the French capital is likely after Marseille opted against signing the 32-year-old on a free transfer as cover for Florian Thauvin, who is out for three months due to injury. OM have also turned down the opportunity to bring in Hatem Ben Arfa. (L'Equipe)