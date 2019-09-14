Neymar scores stoppage-time wondergoal as PSG beat Strasbourg - European round-up

Neymar celebrates after scoring a stoppage-time winner for PSG against Strasbourg

Neymar scored a breathtaking winner in the 92nd minute as Paris Saint-Germain beat Strasbourg 1-0 to stay top of Ligue 1.

The Brazilian was in PSG's starting line-up for the first time this season after a summer of speculation linking him with a return to Barcelona, and he was booed by the club's ultras as his name was read out before the game and whenever he touched the ball.

But Neymar showed what he is capable of in stoppage time, meeting Abdou Diallo's cross with an inch-perfect overhead kick, leaving Matz Sels stranded in the Strasbourg goal and earning all three points for PSG.

His spectacular finish was met with a mixture of cheers and boos by the home fans, and he looked to have scored a second just moments later before the goal was disallowed by VAR.

Hazard makes debut in Real Madrid win

Eden Hazard was in the Real Madrid squad for the first time before his introduction

Eden Hazard made his Real Madrid debut as they survived a Levante comeback to win 3-2 in La Liga's early kick-off.

Karim Benzema headed Real in front after 25 minutes when he met a cross from Dani Carvajal and the France forward struck again a few minutes later with a well-taken finish after latching on to a pass from James Rodriguez.

Brazil midfielder Casemiro stretched Real's advantage right before half-time with a lung-busting run to meet a cross from compatriot Vinicius Jr, but Levante hit back shortly after the interval through former Real forward Borja Mayoral.

After half-time Hazard made his first appearance for the club from the bench, replacing Casemiro after an hour, having missed the first three league games of the campaign with a thigh strain.

Levante reduced the deficit to one goal with 15 minutes to go thanks to a near-post header from Gonzalo Melero and twice came close to levelling in stoppage time but Real scraped the victory to move on to eight points after four games.

Sarri takes charge as injury-hit Juventus draw

Juventus couldn't break the deadlock against Fiorentina

Maurizio Sarri hailed his side's character but ended up counting the cost of a goalless draw at Fiorentina after taking charge of Juventus for the first time.

The former Chelsea coach had missed Juve's first two games of the season due to a bout of pneumonia but he watched prospective injury problems pile up at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Danilo, Douglas Costa and Miralem Pjanic were all forced off early due to muscle issues with Pjanic, in particular, now a doubt for his side's Champions League trip to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.