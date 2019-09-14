Manchester United will offer €75m for Toni Kroos from Real Madrid - Euro papers

Manchester United will reportedly bid for Toni Kroos

Domestic football returns today following a thrilling week of international action and Europe’s back pages reflect an enticing schedule.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Germany

Manchester United will offer €75m (£66.9m) for Real Madrid's German midfielder Toni Kroos. Real wanted to sign Paul Pogba from the Premier League side this summer and could use Kroos as a makeweight. (BILD)

Having already secured Timo Werner's future with the club, RB Leipzig will make goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi and attacker Emil Forsberg their next targets to tie down to long-term deals. (BILD)

Bayern Munich have joined the chase for Napoli star Fabian Ruiz who is also wanted by Real Madrid, Juventus and Liverpool. (SportBild)

Italy

Seventeen-year-old Irish striker Troy Parrott has been included in Tottenham's Champions League squad

Teenage Tottenham forward Troy Parrott is being targeted by Juventus, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. (Calciomercato)

Unwanted at Juventus and having rejected a move to Qatar already, Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic - who has also been linked with West Ham - could join Major League Soccer franchise LAFC. (Sky Sports Italy)

Milan's Ante Rebic has revealed he turned down the advances of rivals Inter this summer to join the club on a two-year loan deal from Eintracht Frankfurt. (Calciomercato)

Southampton have shown an interest in Anderlecht's 18-year-old midfielder Yari Verschaeren. (Calciomercato)

Milan are interested in Udinese's Argentine international Rodrigo de Paul. The attacking midfielder almost joined Fiorentina in the summer while Inter and Napoli have previously shown interest. It is expected he would cost €35m (£31.2m). (Tuttomercato)

Spain

Kylian Mbappe is a reported target for Barcelona

Having missed out on re-signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar this summer, Barcelona will switch their focus to his PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe. (Mundo Deportivo)

Mbappe's younger brother, Ethan, is in Madrid this week - but not to sign for Real. The 13-year-old is playing with PSG at the Madrid Football Cup, a prestigious 32-team tournament which brings youth sides from across the globe together. (AS)

Jose Mourinho has left the door open to the possibility of returning to coach Real Madrid one day, saying: "I have always emerged as a serious, honest uncle, who has given everything and has open doors. I'm friends with my presidents, even the presidents who threw me out, and that's how I like it to be. I have no problem telling you that when you leave after three years in Madrid, you are Real Madrid." (AS)

France

PSG forward Neymar in training alongside Thiago Silva

Paris Saint-Germain will have Neymar from the start for the first time this season for the Ligue 1 clash against Strasbourg. (Le Parisien)

PSG will target Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz as a replacement for Neymar. It won't be easy for sporting director Leonardo to persuade the German schemer to move to the French capital, though, as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are all keen. (Le10Sport)

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel had hoped to sign Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro this summer but the Portuguese looks set to sign a contract extension with BVB. Sporting director Michael Zorc said: "We have continued to talk to him in recent weeks and we have a general agreement between the club and the player about an extension of the contract until 2023. I am very much we'll be sure we can do it." (Le10Sport)