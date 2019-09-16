Paris Saint-Germain News

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe to miss Champions League tie vs Real Madrid

Last Updated: 16/09/19 8:16pm

Kylian Mbappe injured his thigh against Toulouse

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has revealed on social media that he will not play in his side's Champions League clash against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old picked up a hamstring injury and was forced off against Toulouse late last month and has not featured for the French champions since.

He tweeted: "It's now official, I will not start our European campaign at home against Madrid. I am very sad not to be able to play but I will bring all my support from the stands to the team and I hope to return 100% to still and always give my best."

Thomas Tuchel is also missing Neymar, with the Brazillian carrying over a three-game ban after his post-match reaction following PSG's defeat to Manchester United in the round of 16 last season.

Mbappe and Neymar's striker partner Edinson Cavani and midfielder Julian Draxler are both unavailable too, with the duo carrying knocks.

Real have their own problems with captain Sergio Ramos and Nacho both ineligible for the match through suspension, while the likes of Eden Hazard, James Rodriguez and Brahim Diaz have only recently returned from injury.

