Kylian Mbappe: PSG striker injured by horror tackle

Kylian Mbappe was forced off just 26 minutes into the French Cup final

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe had to be substituted after suffering an ankle injury following a horror tackle in the first half of the French Cup final.

Mbappe was scythed down by St Etienne captain Loic Perrin in the 26th minute, with the challenge sparking a mass brawl before the defender was sent off.

PSG went on to win 1-0 thanks to Neymar's 14th-minute goal as football returned in the country after a four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mbappe was pictured limping through the stadium on crutches during the second half, leaving his participation in PSG's hectic upcoming schedule in doubt.

Mbappe joined his team-mates on crutches following their 1-0 victory

PSG would have been counting on the 21-year-old World Cup-winner to play a key role as they seek to win a quadruple of trophies following their Ligue 1 and French Cup triumphs.

The Ligue 1 champions face Olympique Lyonnais in the League Cup final and have a Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta coming up next month.

Mbappe, who joined PSG from Monaco in 2017 for £166m, has scored 30 goals in 33 appearances for the club this season.