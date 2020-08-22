Hansi Flick: Bayern Munich will not change game plan for PSG

Hansi Flick has said he will stick to the same tactics that have got Bayern Munich to the final

Hansi Flick insisted that Bayern Munich will stick with their attacking principles despite the threat posed by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

With Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria have the ability to unlock the German champions having reunited to devastating effect in the semi-final win over Leipzig, but Flick is not fazed by facing such a talented triumvirate.

"In our games over the last 10 months we've always tried to impose our style on the opposition and always played with a high line," Flick said. "Ultimately we've got results doing that, so we won't change too much on that score.

"What we've noticed firstly is the fact we've had this high line, we don't necessarily want to give too much space to the opposition, but of course there's quite a lot of space in behind our defensive line.

0:20 Flick hopes striker Robert Lewandowski can continue his good form in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain Flick hopes striker Robert Lewandowski can continue his good form in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain

"What is important is we can press the opposition when we are in possession, we have to make sure we can cover all that ground when it goes behind.

"It's important to cut out those passing lines and not give our opponent space to pass the ball into. They have pace and are a top team with incredible players."

Defender Joshua Kimmich will be among those tasked with keeping PSG's front three at bay.

"We don't know the starting XI at this stage but I think I'm going to play right-back," he said.

Joshua Kimmich has been a key part of Flick's side since he took charge earlier this season

"It might be Neymar and Mbappe on the right, they are very good going forward. But I don't think we are going to sit too deep by any means.

"They have an enormous amount of pace that we will have to look out for, but we won't shy away from it."

Bayern are attempting to lift Europe's top trophy for the sixth time, having last been crowned champions in 2013.

"When you play at club level there's no greater honour," added Kimmich . "As a child you are always very happy to watch the Champions League.

"Unfortunately the competition has been played behind closed doors, but it's a huge opportunity we really want to seize tomorrow night."