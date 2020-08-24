PSG fans clash with riot police after loss to Bayern Munich in Champions League

Dozens of Paris Saint-Germain fans clashed with French riot police on the Champs-Elysees on Sunday after their team lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final in Lisbon.

Bayern Munich were crowned champions of Europe for the sixth time as Kingsley Coman's second-half header secured a 1-0 win over PSG.

Close to the Champs-Elysees, a dozen riot police in full gear burst into a bar to remove people, because some were not wearing masks, or were failing to keep social distancing amid coronavirus concerns.

Extra security measures had been put in place with 3,000 police deployed on the Champs-Elysees, as well as to prevent large numbers gathering outside Parc des Princes.

Around 2,000 masks were made available to fans arriving on the Champs-Elysees without them.

Bars and cafes were monitored to ensure people respected virus prevention measures, with people risking a fine for not wearing a mask.

France has experienced a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks which has led the government to instruct the public to increase their use of face masks.

In France, they must be worn in all indoor public spaces, and in Paris, coverings are compulsory in some outdoor public spaces, too.

The rise in cases in France has led the UK government to impose restrictions on travel to the country, which include all those returning to the UK from France having to enter quarantine.

French police also clashed with Paris Saint-Germain fans on Tuesday night after their side reached the Champions League final for the first time in the club's history.