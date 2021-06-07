Gianluigi Donnarumma: Paris Saint-Germain close to signing AC Milan and Italy goalkeeper on free transfer

Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on the signing of Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on a free transfer, according to Sky in Italy.

The highly sought-after 22-year-old is leaving AC Milan upon the expiry of his deal at the end of the month and will be able to sign for a new club as a free agent.

The Serie A club had been locked in talks with Donnarumma's agent Mino Raiola for various months but an agreement over a contract extension could not be reached.

PSG are understood to have offered Donnarumma a five-year deal with wages of around 12 million Euros (£10.3m) per year plus add-ons and will win the race to sign the goalkeeper should Barcelona not match or better their bid.

Donnarumma is currently on international duty with Italy and could undergo a medical at the national team's Coverciano training base before their opening Euro 2020 match against Turkey in Rome on Friday.

AC Milan have already moved to secure Donnarumma's replacement by bringing in France international Mike Maignan from Ligue 1 champions Lille for a fee of around £12.9m (€15m).

Donnarumma made 251 appearances for the club in all competitions, keeping 88 clean sheets, since coming through the youth ranks in 2015 aged just 16.

This season, he played a key role in helping the Milan club finish second in Serie A and return to the Champions League after a seven-year absence.