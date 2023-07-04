Luis Enrique: Paris Saint-Germain close to agreeing deal for Spaniard to become their new head coach

Paris Saint-Germain are close to agreeing a deal for Luis Enrique to become their new head coach.

The French champions are set to replace current boss Christophe Galtier with the Spaniard, who was on the shortlist for the Chelsea and Tottenham jobs earlier this summer.

Luis Enrique has been out of work since leaving Spain in December after they were knocked out of the World Cup by Morocco at the round-of-16 stage in Qatar.

Image: PSG head coach Christophe Galtier is set to be sacked after just a year in charge

The 53-year-old's last club job was with Barcelona where he won the treble in 2015.

The former Roma and Celta Viga boss now looks set to succeed Galtier despite the 56-year-old leading PSG to the Ligue 1 title last season.

PSG's form, however, slumped after the World Cup with 10 defeats in 28 games.

They were dumped out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich in the last 16, while they also suffered a last-16 defeat to rivals Marseille in the French Cup.

Galtier has one year left on his contract at PSG after he was appointed in July 2022.

On Friday, Galtier was summoned to stand trial in December on charges of psychological harassment and discrimination as part of an investigation into racism allegations at his former club Nice.

The Frenchman and his son, John Valovic-Galtier, were placed in custody for questioning on Friday morning. After his son was released without charge, Galtier - who denies the allegations - was referred to the public prosecutor's office to stand trial in Nice on December 15.

