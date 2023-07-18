Kylian Mbappe: Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi opts against meeting as club-player standoff continues

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi saw Kylian Mbappe at the club's training ground on Tuesday but decided not to hold a one-to-meeting as the standoff between club and player continued.

Al-Khelaifi has given Mbappe an ultimatum: agree to take up the 12-month option in your contract to extend to the summer of 2025 or be sold in August.

The option expires on July 31 and that is the deadline Mbappe has been given to tell PSG what he wants to do.

Under the circumstances there was no point Al-Khelaifi meeting Mbappe on Tuesday. However, the PSG president did instead personally welcome six new signings to the club - Milan Skriniar, Marco Asensio, Manuel Ugarte, Lucas Hernandez; Kang-in Lee and Cher Ndour.

Al-Khelaifi visited the club's new £250m training ground to speak to the full squad as they all trained together for the first time under new head coach Luis Enrique.

The visit was focused on the whole squad and a new start for the club, not the drama and hysteria surrounding one player, with Al-Khelaifi making a 15-minute speech and watching training.

Before training, the whole squad, led by Al-Khelaifi, made a dedication to goalkeeper Sergio Rico, who it was confirmed has come out of a coma after a life-threatening horse-riding accident.

Al-Khelaifi's speech was uncompromising and firm in its message: absolutely no one is above the institution, if players don't respect the institution or want to play for the badge they shouldn't be at the club. It has built one of the best facilities in the world for the players to thrive, absolutely no excuses now; focus on performance then results will come and play exciting football; players need to give back to the fans and the club that supports them.

Al-Khelaifi then spoke in a mix of English and French so the whole squad could understand him but told everyone present they had to learn French straight away because he would not be speaking to them in English again.

"I want to welcome the new coach and new players first," he said. "It is important to tell you that the coach has the power to do what he wants, he is the one who decides. We are all in the same direction, with Luis Enrique, Luis Campos and the staff.

"The club is bigger than anyone here. Even taller than me. I expect you to be 200 per cent in training. Look, you are in the best training centre in the world. You should be proud of that and you should benefit from it. You have everything to succeed here. You lack nothing. There is no excuse for not succeeding. It's necessary to work hard.

"You must also respect our supporters, our sponsors. It's all part of your job. You must be happy and proud to do that. The relationship was not always easy last season, it's true, but what I want is that from the first game you respect the fans.

"After the matches, I want you to go see the fans. They pay to come see you, to support you. You have to respect that, even if it was difficult at times."