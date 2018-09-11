La Liga request Girona vs Barcelona to be played in Miami

La Liga has requested for Barcelona's match against Girona to be staged in the United States in January

La Liga says it has requested permission from the Spanish Football Federation to play a regular-season match between Girona and Barcelona in Miami on January 26.

Staging the match abroad is part of the league's goal of promoting football and its brand in other countries, but the idea has drawn criticism from some players, fans and clubs.

Spain's players' association said the athletes were never consulted about the league's plan and ultimately they will have the final say on whether to play the game at the Hard Rock Stadium.

La Liga president Javier Tebas met with the association on Monday and planned to give players a detailed description of the project.

The league said a compensation package has been offered to season-ticket holders of Girona, who will be relinquishing a home game.

Girona, in its second season in the first division, had said the game would help promote the club and the city.