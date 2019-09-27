Eden Hazard looking forward to Diego Costa battle in Madrid derby

Eden Hazard and Diego Costa won two Premier League titles together at Chelsea

Eden Hazard is looking forward to facing "friend" Diego Costa when Real Madrid travel to Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

The pair enjoyed a successful spell at Chelsea together from 2014 to 2017, winning two Premier League titles and the EFL Cup.

Costa moved to Atletico two years ago and Hazard arrived at Real this summer, with the duo coming up against each other for the first time in La Liga at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Real sit top of La Liga after six games and remain unbeaten, while Atletico are just one point behind them in third as both sides look to regain the Spanish title from back-to-back champions Barcelona, who have struggled so far this season.

"Diego Costa is the opposing player I want to come up against because he's my friend and we played together," Hazard told Real's official website.

Eden Hazard arrived at Real Madrid for a club-record transfer

The 28-year-old Belgian international winger also revealed that he would "love to score and win in the derby" but that he will prepare for the game no differently to any other match.

"You know what the vibes are like in these games, the passion, the rivalry amongst fans, especially when you've got two teams from the same city, like Real Madrid and Atletico," he added.

"I want to score and win in the derby. I just want to make the fans happy. Your mentality in a derby is key and what's even more important is your desire.

England defender Kieran Trippier could also feature in the Madrid derby

"When you're a football player, you know what derbies are like. You know what you have to do, you just have to win; you don't need your teammates to tell you that.

"I just prepare for it in a normal way. I haven't got a special routine, I just try and focus before the game and do my best out on the pitch.

"Everything's different here. My unveiling was crazy, with so many people in the stadium. Real Madrid are incredible. I want us to win a lot of trophies this season".