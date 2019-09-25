PSG stunned by Reims in Ligue 1, Real Madrid move top in La Liga - European round-up

Neymar leaves the field dejected after PSG slump to defeat against Reims

Paris Saint-Germain crashed to a shock 2-0 home defeat to Reims, the champions' second loss in Ligue 1 this season.

Hassane Kamara headed Reims into a first-half lead and Boulaye Dia made sure of all three points for the visitors in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

PSG, who beat Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes in the Champions League last week, went down to their first defeat of the season at Rennes in August.

44 - Paris have failed to score for the first time in 44 Ligue 1 games, it was the longest such-run in the history of the French top-flight. Down. pic.twitter.com/pJI3bIK2i7 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 25, 2019

Thomas Tuchel's side remain top on goal difference, ahead of second-placed Angers, who maintained their impressive start to the season with a 2-0 win at Toulouse, sealed by two late Rachid Alioui goals.

Alioui fired Angers into an 88th-minute lead direct from a free-kick and made sure of his side's fifth league win of the season by finishing off a swift counter-attack in the fifth minute of time added on.

Angers stay second, two points above Lille, who secured their fourth straight home win, 2-0 against Strasbourg.

Victor Osimhen struck just before half-time and former Chelsea forward Loic Remy scored his first goal of the season soon after the hour mark.

Abdoulaye Toure's second-half penalty kept Nantes level on points with Lille as it clinched his side a 1-0 home win against Rennes, whose winless run was extended to five matches.

22 - Reims are the first team to win against Paris at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 since Rennes in May 2018 (2-0). PSG were unbeaten in their last 22 home games in the top-flight (W20 D2). Exploit. pic.twitter.com/0fqVyEOMLk — OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 25, 2019

Bordeaux stretched their unbeaten run to six games after hitting back from behind to win 3-1 at Amiens.

Steven Mendoza gave Amiens a second-minute lead, but Bordeaux responded through Yacine Adli's first-half double before Samuel Kalu (73) added their third.

Lyon are without a win in five league games after being held 2-2 at Brest.

Moussa Dembele's opener for Lyon was quickly cancelled out by Yoann Court, who fired a late equaliser after the visitors had regained the lead through Maxwel Cornet (69).

Arnaud Souquet's first-half effort ensured a 1-0 home win for Montpellier against Nimes, while Saint-Etienne's miserable run continued with a 1-0 home defeat to Metz.

Habib Diallo headed the only goal as Metz clinched their second league win of the season.

Real on the rise

Real Madrid took advantage of Athletic Bilbao's slip to go top of La Liga with a 2-0 win over Osasuna.

Rodrygo scored on his Real Madrid debut

Bilbao's 1-1 draw at bottom side Leganes left top spot up for grabs and although Atletico Madrid briefly seized pole position earlier in the evening, their city rivals overtook them.

Brazilian teenagers Vinicius Junior, with his first goal since February, and debutant Rodrygo scored the goals for Real midway through either half as they moved ahead of Atletico by a point.

Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, who has been under scrutiny since their Champions League humbling at Paris Saint-Germain, left Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois on the bench but his much-changed side justified his selection.

1 - Rodrygo Goes is the fastest player to score his first LaLiga goal for Real Madrid (93 seconds) since Ronaldo Nazário in 2002 (62). Impact. pic.twitter.com/EknwWdo0oi — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 25, 2019

Atletico won 2-0 at struggling Real Mallorca thanks to goals from Diego Costa - his first since March - and Joao Felix, although they finished the game with 10 men after Alvaro Morata was sent off after receiving two quick yellow cards.

Bilbao were held by Leganes, with just a point from their first five matches, after Raul Garcia's 59th-minute penalty was cancelled out when Oscar Rodriguez equalised two minutes later.

Getafe came back from 3-1 down with 24 minutes remaining to draw 3-3 at Valencia.

After taking a first-minute lead through Jaime Mata the visitors found themselves behind by the interval after Maxi Gomez (two) and Lee Kang-in turned things around. However, Jason and Angel scored within four minutes of each other to snatch a point.

Inter Milan on the march

Inter Milan returned to the top of the Serie A table thanks to a goal from Danilo D'Ambrosio - but Antonio Conte's side were lucky to squeeze past Lazio 1-0 at San Siro.

5 - Antonio #Conte is the first @Inter_en manager to win each of his first five Serie A games for the Nerazzurri. Determination.#InterLazio — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) September 25, 2019

D'Ambrosio headed in a Matteo Biraghi cross in the 23rd minute to set Inter on their way to a fifth win from five, yet the hero of the match was 'keeper Samir Handanovic, who repelled endless Lazio attempts.

Failing to keep up with the pace-setters were Napoli, who fell to a surprise 1-0 home defeat by Cagliari. Dries Mertens hit both posts during the second half before Cagliari substitute Lucas Castro scored with a free header against the run of play in the 87th minute.

Danilo D'Ambrosio sealed Inter's win

Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off for dissent in the aftermath of the Sardinian strike and Napoli ran out of time to force a draw.

7 - Cagliari have won after seven defeats in a row against Napoli in the top flight. Exploit. #NapoliCagliari — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) September 25, 2019

Atalanta's fine start to the season continued as substitute Duvan Zapata and Marten De Roon scored in a 2-0 win at Roma that boosted the Bergamo side up to third.

The Nerazzurri dominated at the Stadio Olimpico and, after several near misses in the first hour, Zapata emerged from the bench to convert Remo Freuler's assist in the 71st minute.

Former Middlesbrough midfielder De Roon rubber-stamped a third La Dea victory in five matches with a sharp header.

Fiorentina registered a first win of the campaign by resisting a Sampdoria fightback to triumph 2-1 at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

German Pezzella booted La Viola ahead in the 31st minute and, after Samp defender Jeison Murillo was sent off early in the second half, Federico Chiesa smashed home from a Dalbert flick-on.

1070 - Federico #Chiesa has found the back of the net in Serie A 1070 minutes after his last goal in the competition. Wait. — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) September 25, 2019

Substitute Federico Bonazzoli set up a tense finale by heading against the far post and then tucking away the rebound in the 79th minute, but Fiorentina held on to escape the bottom three.

Marco Mancosu converted two penalties as promoted Lecce enjoyed another away day - this time beating Spal 3-1 in Ferrara.

His first spot-kick was cancelled out by Federico Di Francesco's low curler for Spal, however Marco Calderoni reestablished Lecce's lead with a powerful finish from distance after half-time.

Mancosu's second penalty - his fourth goal in three games - put the southerners out of sight in the 72nd minute.

Parma were indebted to a Mehdi Bourabia own goal in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time after Roberto Inglese missed a penalty and Gervinho had two goals disallowed in a 1-0 home win over Sassuolo.

Elsewhere, Bologna's Nicola Sansone hit the bar with a poor Panenka penalty attempt as Genoa ground out a goalless draw at the Marassi.