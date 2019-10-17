La Liga applies for Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal to be held in Miami in December

Atletico Madrid are currently third in La Liga with new signing Kieran Trippier

Spanish clubs Atletico Madrid and Villarreal have joined with La Liga to seek permission to play a league match in Miami in December.

The clubs and La Liga have applied to the Spanish federation (RFEF) to play the December 6 fixture at the Hard Rock Stadium in the US city, with a local kick-off time of 4pm - 10pm Spanish time.

The federation refused permission in September last year when Barcelona and Girona tried to move a league fixture, due to be played in January 2019, to the US. FIFA president Gianni Infantino also came out in opposition to the move.

The RFEF cited the impact on the integrity of the league competition, the effect on season ticket holders, and also on broadcast rights holders when it rejected the earlier application.

Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium is the proposed venue

Speaking in regard to the new approach, Atletico chief executive Miguel Angel Gil said: "Atletico works every season to expand and improve our brand across all continents and this match in the United States will allow us to keep working on this.

"Furthermore, we will be able to bring Spanish football closer to fans who live outside of our country. It will be a great occasion that marks the future."

The landscape has shifted since last year, with the federation reported to be discussing playing the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

The 2018 final was played in Morocco, while the Spanish federation also approved playing the rescheduled final of South America's premier club competition, the Copa Libertadores, in Madrid last year when a neutral venue was required after an attack on the Boca Juniors team bus by River Plate supporters forced it to be postponed.

Moving the game would need sign-off from the Spanish federation, UEFA, the North and Central American confederation CONCACAF and US Soccer.