Barcelona and Real Madrid Women protest before El Clasico to demand better COVID-19 protocols

Barcelona and Real Madrid's women's teams staged a protest before Sunday's El Clasico between the sides in the Spanish league to demand better COVID-19 protocols.

Both sets of players stood motionless for a few seconds after the initial whistle to send a message to the Spanish soccer federation.

Several women's games have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain, including five for league leaders Barcelona.

The players have been calling for more efficient measures to protect the athletes and the competition.

Barcelona won the match 4-1, with Asisat Oshoala scoring twice.

The Catalan club have a two-point lead over second-place Levante. Real Madrid, in their first season with a women's team, sit third.

Barcelona have three games in hand compared to Levante and Real Madrid.

Spain has been one of the countries hit the hardest by the pandemic in Europe.