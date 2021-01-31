Wolves transfer news: Patrick Cutrone joins Valencia on loan for rest of the season

Patrick Cutrone was recalled by Wolves from a loan at Fiorentina earlier in January; 23-year-old has since made four appearances this month for Premier League club. Cutrone joined Wolves from AC Milan in July 2019

Sunday 31 January 2021 20:10, UK

Patrick Cutrone has played twice in the Premier League and twice in the FA Cup for Wolves in January
Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone has joined Valencia on loan for the rest of the season.

Cutrone, 23, was recalled from a loan spell at Fiorentina earlier in January after making 14 appearances for the Serie A club, where he also spent last season on loan.

The Italian has since featured four times for Nuno Espirito Santo's side - twice in the Premier League and twice in the FA Cup.

Cutrone joined Wolves from AC Milan on a four-year contract in July 2019.

Valencia, managed by former Watford boss Javi Gracia, sit in 13th place in the La Liga table.

Wolves signed Willian Jose from Real Sociedad on loan for the rest of the season, with influential striker Raul Jimenez unavailable after sustaining a fractured skull in November.

Also See:

