Barcelona will be without Malcom for two weeks after ankle injury

Sergio Busquets comforts Malcom when coming off injured for Barcelona against Cultural Leonesa

Barcelona forward Malcom has been ruled out for up to two weeks with a sprained ankle.

Malcom, who moved to Barcelona from Bordeaux in the summer, will be out for 10 to 15 days.

This is believed to be after the Brazilian hurt his right ankle in Barcelona's 4-1 win over Cultural Leonesa in the Copa del Rey.

Malcom celebrates putting Barcelona 3-0 up against Cultural Leonesa

Malcom scored his second Barcelona goal during the first half of the game.

The injury will mean he misses the club's Champions League clash with Tottenham on Tuesday at the Nou Camp.

Tottenham must match the result of Inter Milan, who play PSV Eindhoven at home, if they are to go through to the knockout stages.

The injury will also keep Malcom out of Barcelona's derby against Espanyol this weekend.