Philippe Coutinho unsure on Barcelona future

Philippe Coutinho hopes he has more to offer Barcelona but is not ready to shed any light on his future beyond this season.

The former Liverpool midfielder, who moved to Barcelona last January for £146m, scored in Wednesday's 5-1 Champions League win over Lyon but has failed to establish himself in the starting XI.

He has been linked with a summer move back to the Premier League, with Liverpool's fierce rivals Manchester United mentioned as a possible destination.

"In the last few weeks, months even, I've not been playing well but I still want to improve," Coutinho told Spanish TV station Movistar+ after the Lyon game.

Philippe Coutinho and Lionel Messi scored in the win against Lyon

"I came to Barcelona to give my best. I live for the moment. You never know what the future holds.

"I am happy with my performance (against Lyon)."

Coutinho has started only 16 league games this season, scoring four goals, but has netted three times in the Copa del Rey - including a brace against Sevilla - while Wednesday's goal was his second of the European campaign.

Coach Ernesto Valverde said at his post-match press conference: "It was an important game for him (Coutinho) as it was for everyone, our club and our team.

"I think he had a great game. It is true maybe this year he's had some not great matches, but in some specific times he did well, he scored two goals against Sevilla.

"So, we expect him to get more confidence in order to give us his best. We are happy for him."