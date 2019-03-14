Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele out for month with hamstring injury

Ousmane Dembele could be set to miss Barcelona's Champions League quarter-final first-leg through injury.

Barcelona midfielder Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out for three to four weeks with a hamstring injury.

The Spanish champions confirmed the news after undergoing tests with the news coming as another blow for a player who has had a stop-start Nou Camp career so far.

Back in November general manager Pep Segura said the French striker was still adapting to life in Spain since his £97m move from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

However, the 21-year-old had been a key player in recent months and came off the bench to score Barcelona's final goal in their 5-1 Champions League win over Lyon on Wednesday night.

It was Dembele's third goal in the competition after also netting against PSV Eindhoven and Tottenham in the group stages and taking his total for the season to 14 in all competitions.

The injury means Dembele is likely to miss the crunch La Liga clash against rivals Atletico Madrid on April 6th as well as the club's Champions League quarter-final first leg encounter on April 9/10.

The draw for the latter will take place on Friday March 15 at Uefa's Swiss headquarters in Nyon with the semi-final draw also being made immediately afterwards.