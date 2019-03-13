Barcelona 5-1 Lyon: Lionel Messi scores twice in easy victory for Barca

Philippe Coutinho celebrates Barcelona's second goal with Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi scored twice and assisted two as Barcelona eased into the Champions League quarter-finals with a 5-1 win over Lyon (5-1 on aggregate).

Messi converted from the spot (18) before Philippe Coutinho tapped in Barcelona's second just after the half-hour mark (31) to send Barcelona into a comfortable lead.

Lucas Tousart pulled one back from close range to give the visitors a glimmer of hope (58) after the break, but a second goal from Messi and a further two from Gerard Pique and Ousmane Dembele - both assisted by the Argentine - sent Barcelona through.

The La Liga champions will be joined by four English clubs in the Champions League quarter-final/semi-final draw which takes place on Friday morning at 11am.

Player ratings Barcelona: Ter Stegen (7) ,Roberto (6), Pique (7), Lenglet (7), Alba (6), Arthur (8), Busquets (7), Rakitic (7), Coutinho (8), Messi (9), Suarez (8)



Subs: O Dembele (7), Vidal (6), Semedo (N/A)



Lyon: Lopes (7), Dubois (5), Denayer (3), Marcelo (4), Marcal (4), Mendy (4), Tousart (6), Fekir (6), Ndombele (6), Depay (6), M Dembele (6)



Subs: Gorgelin (5), Traore (5), Cornet (5)



Man of the match: Lionel Messi

Messi fired Barcelona's first warning shot in the sixth minute with a trademark curled strike aiming for the top corner, but Anthony Lopes acrobatically parried away.

Ten minutes later and Barcelona took the lead after former Manchester City and Sunderland defender Jason Denayer clumsily slid into Luis Suarez in the box. After a minute-long VAR delay, Messi stepped up and cooly delivered a panenka spot-kick down the middle.

61 - Lionel Messi has scored 61 goals in his 61 Champions League games at Camp Nou. Panenka. #BARLYO pic.twitter.com/2hbWL8JMiO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 13, 2019

With Barcelona dominating possession, and Lyon's back five getting picked apart after Moussa Dembele went close for the visitors with a deflected strike, the hosts made it two through Coutinho.

Team news Sergi Roberto, Clement Lenglet and Ivan Rakitic came in for Nelson Semedo, Samuel Umtiti and Arturo Vidal.



For Lyon, Nabil Fekir returned from suspension. Lucas Tousart started ahead of Houssem Aouar.

The former Liverpool forward tapped home after Suarez casually skipped by Fernando Marcal. And in the 33rd minute, Lopes came off in tears for Mathieu Gorgelin after suffering an earlier head injury.

Messi scored twice against Lyon

Lyon pulled back a surprise consolation in the 58th minute when Tousart volleyed in from close range, but any signs of a comeback were cancelled out when Messi grabbed a second 20 minutes later as his finish, following a rapid counter-attack, squirmed past the backup goalkeeper.

With Lyon electing to finish the game with four forwards on the pitch, Barcelona grabbed another two goals in the final 10 minutes as the visitors' backline was cut open.

Gerard Pique slid in to tap home at the far post after Messi drove at the heart of Lyon's defence, seven minutes before Dembele was the grateful recipient of a Messi pass to convert Barcelona's fifth and cap off a ruthless display.

Opta stats

Barcelona have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the 12th successive season, last failing to do so in the 2006-07 campaign.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 30 Champions League home games (W27 D3 L0), the longest ever such run in the competition.

Lyon's goal was their 200th scored in European Cup/Champions League history, making them the first French side to reach that milestone in the competition.

Barcelona have won all four of their Champions League home games against Lyon, by an aggregate score of 15-3.

Lionel Messi has scored 62 goals in his 61 Champions League games at Camp Nou for Barcelona.

Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho has scored seven goals in his last 12 Champions League games for Barca and Liverpool combined, having failed to score in any of his first 15 appearances in the competition.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi scored two and assisted two goals in a Champions League game for the very first time.

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele has scored in each of his last four Champions League games at Camp Nou.

Man of the Match - Lionel Messi

⚽ Lionel Messi has now scored 35+ goals for Barcelona in all competitions in 11 successive seasons pic.twitter.com/ZGxw6sOo8c — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 13, 2019

The night after Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid, Messi responded with a scintillating performance of his own against a Lyon side who had no clue on how to contain the formidable forward.

Not only was his penalty the epitome of composure, but he was instrumental in killing off any sign of a Lyon fightback with a second goal of his own before twice driving through the centre of Lyon's fragile defence to assist for his team-mates.

What's next?

Barcelona travel to Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday evening. Lyon, meanwhile, host Montpellier on the same day in the afternoon.