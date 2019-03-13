Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona or someone else? Vote for your Champions League winner

Who will get their hands on the Champions League trophy?

The race for the Champions League is hotting up as we reach the quarter-final stages - so who will take home the prestigious trophy?

Manchester United, Ajax and Juventus all produced stirring second-leg performances to advance, while Barcelona turned on the style to see off Lyon and Liverpool - runners-up in 2018 - became just the third team to beat Bayern Munich away in the Champions League in the last 27 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick brought Juventus back from the brink

Manchester City are desperate to finally get their hands on the Champions League trophy after under-performing in Europe over recent years, and look as good a bet as anyone thanks to a 10-2 aggregate win over Schalke in the last 16.

Or do you fancy a dark horse? Porto go into Friday's draw as the rank outsiders, but Tottenham are also in the quarter-finals of the European Cup for only the second time in their history, after an impressive 4-0 aggregate win over Borussia Dortmund.

Vote below for your tip to take home the Champions League trophy and follow the draw with Sky Sports News or the Sky Sports website and app at 11am on Friday.