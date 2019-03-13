Virgil Van Dijk inspires Liverpool in Champions League win over Bayern Munich

Virgil Van Dijk celebrates with Sadio Mane

Liverpool moved into the Champions League quarter-finals with a 3-1 win over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. Sadio Mane led the way in attack but the victory owed a lot to the big man at the back…

Van Dijk inspires Reds

Is there anything Virgil Van Dijk cannot do? The Dutchman has been outstanding all season, transforming a previously leaky defence into one of the best in Europe, and he showed his full array of talents.

His headline moment came midway through the second half, when he rose above a crowd of red-shirted Bayern Munich defenders to head home James Milner's corner. But there was also a vital assist, his raking, long-range pass setting up the chance from which Sadio Mane scored his stunning opener.

Bayern fought back in between those two moments, with Joel Matip's own goal temporarily switching the momentum in the hosts' favour, but Liverpool were not to be denied. Mane's second goal of the night, a diving header from Mohamed Salah's cross six minutes from time, completed an emphatic victory after the goalless draw in last week's first leg.

Van Dijk was outstanding against Bayern Munich

Van Dijk excelled defensively as well as offensively. Liverpool's away performances in the Champions League this season have been uncharacteristically sloppy, but against a Bayern side who had scored 11 goals in their last two games, Van Dijk inspired a much-improved defensive performance.

Van Dijk set the tone early on, getting back to make a vital intervention as Robert Lewandowski latched onto a ball over the top, and he continued in the same vein throughout. Lewandowski had scored four goals in his last two games but by the end of the night Van Dijk had limited him to only one shot on goal.

I can write a book about his skills, his strengths, how much I like him, what a fantastic person he is, so young and already so mature, so strong, all good. Jurgen Klopp on Virgil Van Dijk

Van Dijk made more clearances than anyone else on the pitch and won every one of his aerial duels, and he was also a calming influence in possession. His 85 per cent passing accuracy rate was the highest of Liverpool's starters. Those factors, coupled with his goal and assist, made this another hugely influential display from the Dutchman.

Mane's scoring run continues

There was no goal for Mohamed Salah, whose scoreless streak stretched to six games, but what does that matter when Mane is in this kind of form?

The Senegal international's opening goal was incredible from start to finish. There was the impeccable first touch from Van Dijk's pass, the Cruyff turn to elude Manuel Neuer, and then the finish, delicately lifted over Rafinha and Niklas Sule to find the bottom corner. "I need to watch it again and again and again," said Klopp afterwards.

Mane celebrates after his exquisite opening goal

Mane's opener showed sublime skill and composure, but his second was all about movement and striking instincts. He spotted the space between Mats Hummels and Rafinha and timed his run perfectly, meeting Salah's outside-of-the-boot cross with an unstoppable diving header.

That goal made Mane Liverpool's highest away goalscorer in Champions League and European Cup history with seven, and it also continued his rich vein of form. He has now scored nine goals in his last 10 appearances in all competitions. Many of them have been decisive, but none of them have been more spectacular than his opener in Bavaria.

Premier League implications

Inevitably, there will be questions over whether Liverpool's continued Champions League involvement will harm their Premier League title challenge. Gary Neville suggested they would be better off out of Europe earlier this week and history suggests there is a case for it. None of the last six Premier League title-winners have made it past the quarter-final stage.

Jordan Henderson had to come off injured early on

The fixture congestion that comes with an extended Champions League is a strain on any squad, but Liverpool have handled it well so far. In their seven Premier League games directly after Champions League fixtures this season, they have recorded five wins and two draws - the draws coming against Manchester United and Manchester City.

The extra commitments may yet catch up with them, but there is little evidence to suggest they are suffering from fatigue just yet. Liverpool could be seen swarming all over Bayern players in the second half at the Allianz Arena and the Premier League tracking data shows they are still playing with their trademark intensity domestically, too.

Liverpool's have registered high numbers for sprints in recent weeks

In fact, the statistics suggest Liverpool have been playing with even greater energy than usual in recent weeks. In their last five Premier League games, they have averaged 135 sprints per game compared to 121 per game in the previous 25.

They are covering the ground with their usual appetite too. In the 4-2 win over Burnley at the weekend, they recorded their third-highest total for distance covered in any Premier League game all season. Over the course of the season, the numbers are consistent.

Liverpool's distance covered stats do not hint at fatigue

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will be able to keep it up when they resume their Champions League campaign later in the season, but the numbers are encouraging. For now, supporters can sit back and savour another memorable European night.