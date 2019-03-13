Jordan Henderson suffers ankle injury in Liverpool's Champions League game at Bayern Munich

Jordan Henderson hobbled off in the 13th minute at the Allianz Arena

Jordan Henderson was forced off with an apparent ankle injury in the first half of Liverpool's Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Henderson appeared to roll his ankle following an early collision with Bayern midfielder James Rodriguez when the score was still at 0-0.

Henderson leaves the pitch after removing his left boot

The Liverpool captain, who was also named in Gareth Southgate's England squad on Wednesday, was replaced by Fabinho after only 13 minutes at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Henderson was restored to Liverpool's line-up for the trip to Munich where he partnered James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum in midfield after starting Sundays 4-2 Premier League win over Burnley from the bench.

Fulham vs Liverpool Live on

Liverpool's next Premier League game sees them visit Craven Cottage to take on Fulham, live on Sky Sports Premier League, on Sunday.

England host Czech Republic on Friday March 22 before travelling to play fellow Group A opponents Montenegro three days later.