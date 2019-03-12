Liverpool's Alisson Becker says Jurgen Klopp treats players like his sons

Jurgen Klopp embraces Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker

Jurgen Klopp is a father figure to his players as well as a manager, says Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Klopp, who brought Alisson to Anfield from Roma last summer for a then-world-record £67m fee for a goalkeeper, is often seen smiling and hugging his players.

When the high-energy German took the reins at Liverpool in November 2015, he proclaimed himself the normal one, but Alisson insists Klopp is special.

"He's a great guy, a good guy I think in the way he deals with everyone," Alisson said ahead of Liverpool's round-of-16 second leg against Bayern Munich.

Klopp celebrates with Fabinho after Liverpool's 5-0 win over Watford last month

"He treats us I think like his own sons and he treats everyone in the dressing room as equals, the staff and everyone. This is what makes him a special person for us.

"He's a funny guy, but on the pitch when it is the time to work he's a serious and passionate guy for football. He gives his passion for me and my team-mates in the game so this is very good."

Alisson and Virgil van Dijk have brought stability to Liverpool's defence this season

Brazil No 1 Alisson has kept 17 clean sheets in 30 Premier League matches this season and leads the race for the golden glove by three from compatriot Ederson, of title-rivals Manchester City.

He lines up against Bayern Munich counterpart Manuel Neuer on Wednesday night but Alisson distanced himself from comparisons with a goalkeeper he describes as one of the world's best.

"I can't compare myself with Neuer," he said.

Alisson says he is not yet at Manuel Neuer's level

"He is one of the best in the last 10 years, maybe he is the best one. He has won everything and I'm just starting.

"He is a reference for me and is a great guy as well. I have played against him, playing against him is a dream come true.

"I don't think I can compare myself with him."