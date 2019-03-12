Attacking Liverpool would be crazy, says Lothar Matthaus

Lothar Matthaus has warned his former team against over-committing against Liverpool

Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus has warned his old team not to go all out against Liverpool due to their attacking threat.

Bayern host Liverpool in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday night with the contest delicately balanced after the goalless first leg at Anfield a fortnight ago.

Lothar Matthaus captained Germany to World Cup glory in 1990

Matthaus is well aware of how dangerous a proposition Liverpool are despite the scoreless first leg: "0-0 is a decent result on the face of it but of course Bayern don't have an away goal, and that's all the more dangerous when you're playing Liverpool, who carry a huge attacking threat," he told Sky in Germany.

"Bayern have to find the right balance - don't concede, and score one themselves, that's all they need.

Matthaus won the UEFA Cup with Bayern but never the Champions League

"But the balance is very important - and also very dangerous: a bit too attacking, and Liverpool can exploit that; too defensive, then that'll maybe reduce Bayern's own attacking threat.

"They've got to score a goal somehow, because I don't believe that in a game like this you can aim for a 0-0."

The game is a battle between two European superpowers, both have won the trophy five times, Liverpool were beaten finalists last season and Bayern have reached at least the semi-final in seven of the last nine seasons.

Liverpool and Bayern drew 0-0 in the first leg at Anfield

With the game likely to be settled by a narrow margin, Matthaus believes sound defence is key: "You start with a solid defensive game, in the same way they played in Liverpool, but definitely not too defensive.

"Firstly they're playing at home, and secondly they've got to get a goal, but actually in recent weeks Bayern have been good at the back, compact, and that's how you keep in check a strong attack like Liverpool's.

"You can't throw everything at Liverpool from the start, no coach would be that crazy, because we know how strong Liverpool are, and that's why the approach in the first leg was a bit more cautious than in other Champions League games."