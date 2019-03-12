Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool must be brave against Bayern Munich

0:55 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is prepared for the challenge his side will face against Bayern Munich in their Champions League second leg on Wednesday Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is prepared for the challenge his side will face against Bayern Munich in their Champions League second leg on Wednesday

Liverpool must be brave to overcome "world-class" Bayern Munich in the Champions League, says Jurgen Klopp.

Bayern host Liverpool in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday night with the contest delicately poised after the goalless first leg at Anfield a fortnight ago.

Both teams have won the competition on five occasions and Klopp believes the finer details could settle the tie between two of Europe's footballing superpowers.

"It's a challenge, we need a rhythm and we need to do the right things in the specific moments," Klopp said on the eve of the game.

Bayern Munich tuned up for their clash with Liverpool with a 6-0 win against Wolfsburg at the weekend

"Bayern is a world-class football team - which everyone knows - with world-class players and you need to defend them at absolutely the highest level.

"When you have the ball you have to be really confident and that is difficult against world-class teams. You need to be brave and playing your best football and that is what we have to show tomorrow night.

Sadio Mane has scored eight goals in his last eight Premier League games

"There will be moments where we can dominate. There will be moments, probably more, when Bayern is dominating. In both moments you can use the situation but it is all about the balance."

There has been plenty of speculation about how Liverpool can manage the rigours of a Premier League title chase alongside a Champions League run.

Klopp insists the clash with Bayern is one of a number of huge games facing his side in coming weeks, suggesting getting past the Bavarian giants could have a transformative effect on Liverpool's season.

"This game has nothing to do with anything else," he said.

"If we stay in this competition, if we win tomorrow night, if we deserve to go through, if we play good football, it could change the world for us. If not, then we say on Thursday morning 'now it's over, now we concentrate on Fulham'.

"It's only one game - a very important game and more important games will come, like Sunday against Fulham and then Tottenham and then the next one. But tomorrow night we only play one of them, and that's against Bayern."