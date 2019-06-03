Barcelona unveil new checked kit design for 2019/20 season

0:56 Barcelona have unveiled a new checkerboard kit design for the 2019/20 season Barcelona have unveiled a new checkerboard kit design for the 2019/20 season

Barcelona have unveiled a new checked design on their kit for the 2019/20 season.

The shirt will be missing its stripe design for the first time in the club's history.

Instead, the famous blue-and-burgundy colours will be distributed in a checkerboard pattern.

Barcelona explained the design on their official website, saying: "The new design takes its inspiration from the city of Barcelona by incorporating the characteristic blocks of its Eixample district, home to some of the most emblematic buildings designed by the great architect Antoni Gaudí."

Defender Gerard Pique said: "The kit is something new and exciting.

Lionel Messi models Barcelona's new checkerboard kit

"It might be different but it is 100 per cent Barca and it is even better that the design represents the bond the club has with the supporters and the people who are driving the city forward."

Barcelona were set for a quadruple in early May after securing the Spanish Super Cup and La Liga, taking a 3-0 lead into the second leg of their Champions League tie with Liverpool, and reaching the final of the Copa del Rey.

However, Liverpool completed a historic comeback with a 4-0 win in the second leg and Barcelona were beaten 2-1 by Valencia in the Copa del Rey final, meaning they settled for a domestic double.