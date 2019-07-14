Antoine Griezmann: Playing with Lionel Messi at Barcelona will be incredible

Antoine Griezmann has been unveiled as a Barcelona player

Antoine Griezmann has said that playing next to Lionel Messi next season will be an "incredible joy", after his unveiling at Barcelona.

The Frenchman, who completed his controversial move to the Nou Camp on Friday, has expressed his excitement at playing alongside the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what [Lionel] Messi is like on a day-to-day basis in training," Griezmann said at his unveiling. "Playing next to him will be an incredible joy.

1:39 Griezmann arrived at the Nou Camp on Saturday ahead of his official presentation as a Barcelona player on Sunday Griezmann arrived at the Nou Camp on Saturday ahead of his official presentation as a Barcelona player on Sunday

"I'm very happy, I'm very excited and I'm looking forward to working with the squad and meeting my new team-mates.

"It's a new challenge and new targets. These are important things and I hope I can do as well as I can.

"All of them - La Liga, Copa del Rey, Champions League. They're the club's goals and my goals.

"With Sam [Umtiti] and Ousmane [Dembele], I have a very good relationship with both of them. I look forward to seeing them."

The 28-year-old has signed a four-year contract at the club, with a €800m buyout clause

Barcelona released a statement on Friday afternoon claiming they had signed the 28-year-old after meeting his £108m buyout clause.

But Atletico responded stating that the money paid was not enough, claiming that Griezmann had agreed to move to the Nou Camp before July 1, when his £180m release clause was slashed down to £108m.

The 2018 World Cup winner's new contract at Barcelona will run until 2024, with a buyout clause of €800m.

2:29 On The Transfer Show, Dharmesh Sheth outlines the dispute between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid over Antoine Griezmann's transfer On The Transfer Show, Dharmesh Sheth outlines the dispute between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid over Antoine Griezmann's transfer

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight.

Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.