Atletico Madrid ask La Liga to block Antoine Griezmann's Barcelona registration

Atletico Madrid are disputing Antoine Griezmann's move to Barcelona

Atletico Madrid have asked La Liga to block Antoine Griezmann's registration at Barcelona following their dispute over his release clause, according to president Javier Tebas.

Barcelona confirmed the signing of the French World Cup winner last week, saying in a statement they had met the 28-year-old's £108m buyout clause.

However, Atletico insist that is not enough, claiming Griezmann had agreed to move to the Nou Camp before July 1, when his £180m release clause was brought down to £108m.

Listen or subscribe to the Transfer Talk podcast on:

Griezmann made his Barca debut in the 2-1 friendly defeat to Chelsea on Tuesday but La Liga president Tebas has said Atletico have asked the Spanish league to block the player's registration and explained that it would be possible to do.

0:25 Griezmann reveals how close he came to a Premier League move - and who he admires most in English football. Griezmann reveals how close he came to a Premier League move - and who he admires most in English football.

"Atletico wrote to us and placed in doubt whether or not we should grant Griezmann's licence at Barcelona," he told radio station Onda Cero.

"There is a mechanism that has been put in place and it will be the organisations that must resolve the situation. We don't have the element of judgement."

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.