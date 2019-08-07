Philippe Coutinho rejects Tottenham loan move from Barcelona as Spurs work on Paulo Dybala

Philippe Coutinho has rejected a Spurs loan

Philippe Coutinho has rejected a loan move to Tottenham, making a return to the Premier League unlikely before Thursday's transfer window shuts.

Both Barcelona and the player would prefer a permanent deal but it is unlikely any Premier League team will match the £80m price tag.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino phoned Coutinho in an effort to convince him to return to England, Sky Sports News understands.

But the 27-year-old, who enjoyed a successful six-month loan under Pochettino at Espanyol in 2012, will not be reunited with his old boss.

It is understood few teams can match Barcelona's valuation of the Brazil international, who they signed for £142m from Liverpool in January 2018.

Coutinho has made 76 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 21 goals, but has fallen down the pecking order at the Nou Camp.

Paulo Dybala's image rights are a stumbling block

Meanwhile, Tottenham are working to find an agreement on Paulo Dybala's personal terms, according to Sky in Italy.

Spurs agreed a £64.4m fee with Juventus for the Argentine forward on Tuesday but they have yet to reach an agreement for Dybala's image rights from company Image Star.

