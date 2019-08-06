Tottenham favourites to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho could be on his way to Tottenham

Tottenham are favourites to sign Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho on a season-long loan, Sky Sports News understands.

The Brazilian is surplus to requirements at the Nou Camp and has been linked with several Premier League clubs.

Coutinho enjoyed a successful six-month loan under Mauricio Pochettino while he was manager of Espanyol in 2012, scoring five goals in 16 appearances.

It's understood few teams can afford Barca's £80m price tag they have put on the former Liverpool midfielder after they paid £142m in January 2018.

Coutinho's arrival at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium would add credence to reports that Manchester United are considering a late move for Christian Eriksen.

