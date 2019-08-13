Neymar: Barcelona officials travelling to France for talks over PSG forward's return

Neymar has been pushing for a return to Spain all summer

Neymar's return to Barcelona could take a step closer on Tuesday with officials from Spain travelling to France for talks with Paris Saint-Germain, according to Sky sources.

The 27-year-old's future in Paris has been uncertain all summer but the La Liga club are stepping up their efforts with less than three weeks to go until the European transfer window shuts.

2:43 Neymar's relationship with the Paris Saint-Germain fans has reached the 'point of no return', French football expert Jonathan Johnson told Sky Sports News Neymar's relationship with the Paris Saint-Germain fans has reached the 'point of no return', French football expert Jonathan Johnson told Sky Sports News

PSG are unlikely to sanction a sale unless they are able to recoup the £200m they spent on Neymar in 2017.

Neymar has been agitating for a return to Spain all summer and told the Ligue 1 champions he wanted to leave in July.

Neymar won two La Liga titles, a Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup at Barcelona

PSG have tried to convince the Brazil international to stay in the French capital but did not include him in the opening-day Ligue 1 win against Nimes on Sunday.

Real Madrid have also held talks to sign him and head coach Zinedine Zidane was coy when questioned about the possibility on Sunday.

He said: "Neymar is not [in our squad] but until September 2, anything can happen."

0:29 PSG midfielder Marco Verratti says the fans have the right to express their feelings about Neymar, but he hopes the Brazil forward's future will be resolved quickly PSG midfielder Marco Verratti says the fans have the right to express their feelings about Neymar, but he hopes the Brazil forward's future will be resolved quickly

Neymar enjoyed four trophy-laden years in Spain with Barca, winning two league titles, a Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup.

He also won back-to-back Ligue 1 titles with PSG, scoring 51 goals in 56 appearances.

