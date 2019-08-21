Ousmane Dembele has no desire to leave Barcelona, says his agent

Ousmane Dembele is in his third season at Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele has no desire to leave Barcelona this summer, according to his agent, despite attracting interest from “several great European clubs”.

Dembele, 22, has enjoyed mixed fortunes at the Nou Camp since joining Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund for £97m in 2017.

The Frenchman is currently facing five weeks out after straining his left hamstring in Barca's opening La Liga game of the season against Athletic Bilbao on Friday.

He could face a battle to get into Ernesto Valverde's starting XI this season with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Greizmann all vying for places and Barca "optimistic" they can re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain before the close of the European transfer window on September 2.

Nevertheless, Dembele remains determined to prove himself at the Nou Camp, according to his representative Moussa Sissoko.

"I wanted to clarify firmly and definitively the situation of Ousmane Dembele," Sissoko told French outlet L'Equipe.

"He does not plan to leave Barcelona at the moment. This is the course of action fixed for several months now and no element is or will be likely to cause us to deviate.

"Ousmane feels perfectly well within the club and he remains determined to impose himself in the long term.

"Despite interest from several great European clubs, Ousmane is convinced he wants to be at the heart of the largest of them and everything is there to make it flourish.

"Ousmane is aware of what he has to do on a daily basis to make his Barcelona adventure a complete success.

"Unfortunately, his injury temporarily stops him in his motivation to make a great and beautiful season, symbolized by its anticipated recovery of a week. But this has no impact on his thirst for success and he is confident to return as soon as possible.

"Developing at a club as prestigious and ambitious as Barcelona involves a competition that will advance any player.

"In any case, it is the point of view rooted in Ousmane's mind. He is Barcelona and he will remain 1000 per cent with the firm desire to honour the colours of the club."