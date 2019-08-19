Neymar: Barcelona to make loan offer to Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona are expected to make a loan offer to Paris Saint-Germain for Neymar, which will come with an obligation to buy the forward, according to Sky sources.

The Brazilian has been linked with a return to the Nou Camp throughout the summer, but Sky Sports News understands no formal offer has been made by Barcelona.

The 27-year-old was omitted from PSG's squad for the second game in a row at the start of their Ligue 1 campaign amid speculation over his future.

Sky Sports News understands PSG are prepared to sell the forward they paid £200m for back in 2017 and that Neymar wants to leave the Parc des Princes before the European transfer window closes on September 2.

Barcelona's director of football Eric Abidal and board member Javier Bordas travelled to Paris for face-to-face talks with PSG last week, but the French champions' sporting director Leonardo has since said that negotiations have not advanced.

0:27 Brazil head coach Tite says he hopes Neymar chooses the 'best path' but will not interfere as the forward's future at Paris Saint-Germain remains in doubt Brazil head coach Tite says he hopes Neymar chooses the 'best path' but will not interfere as the forward's future at Paris Saint-Germain remains in doubt

It is understood PSG want a cash bid as well as players as part of any deal on offer.

Their La Liga rivals Real Madrid also remain in talks with the French club to sign the world's most expensive player.

Sky Sports News' Bryan Swanson:

'He is expected to move on. He hasn't played in Ligue 1 this season and it would be a considerable surprise if he remained at PSG after the transfer window closes in France and Spain on 2 September. He wants to leave and PSG are prepared to sell. As ever, the devil is in the detail.'

