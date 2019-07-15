Neymar tells Paris Saint-Germain he wants to leave

Neymar has told Paris Saint-Germain he wants to leave

Neymar has told Paris Saint-Germain he wants to leave the club, Sky Sports News understands.

Neymar, whose club future has been the source of intense speculation, confirmed his intention to leave the French capital after talks with PSG's sporting director Leonardo earlier on Monday.

Sky sources understand PSG tried to convince Neymar to change his mind and the Brazil international did not tell his club where he would like to move.

PSG have yet to make a formal comment but Sky Sports News has been told talks continue over a potential return to Barcelona for the 27-year-old.

Barcelona are yet to table a formal offer for Neymar but Sky sources understand the Catalan club understand they will have to include players as part of any prospective deal for the forward.

More to follow.....