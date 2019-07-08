Paris Saint-Germain News

Neymar: PSG unhappy after Brazilian fails to return for first day of pre-season

'Paris Saint-Germain deplores this situation and will take the appropriate measures'

Last Updated: 08/07/19 6:20pm

Paris Saint-Germain say they will take “appropriate measures” after revealing that Neymar did not return for the first day of pre-season training.

The Brazilian star, who has been linked with a return to Barcelona in recent weeks, missed his country's successful Copa America campaign due to ruptured ankle ligaments.

However, despite his injury, the club have released a statement saying they expected him back on Monday but that he did not return as agreed.
Pep Guardiola told Catalan media Ara he does not know whether a return to Barcelona would work for Neymar.
Pep Guardiola told Catalan media Ara he does not know whether a return to Barcelona would work for Neymar.

"This Monday, July 8, Neymar da Silva Santos Junior was summoned for the resumption of activities of the professional group of Paris Saint-Germain," a club statement said.

"Paris Saint-Germain found that the player Neymar Jr did not show up at the agreed time and place, without having been authorized by the club in advance.

"Paris Saint-Germain deplores this situation and will take the appropriate measures resulting from it."

