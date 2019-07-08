Neymar: PSG unhappy after Brazilian fails to return for first day of pre-season
'Paris Saint-Germain deplores this situation and will take the appropriate measures'
Last Updated: 08/07/19 6:20pm
Paris Saint-Germain say they will take “appropriate measures” after revealing that Neymar did not return for the first day of pre-season training.
The Brazilian star, who has been linked with a return to Barcelona in recent weeks, missed his country's successful Copa America campaign due to ruptured ankle ligaments.
However, despite his injury, the club have released a statement saying they expected him back on Monday but that he did not return as agreed.
"This Monday, July 8, Neymar da Silva Santos Junior was summoned for the resumption of activities of the professional group of Paris Saint-Germain," a club statement said.
"Paris Saint-Germain found that the player Neymar Jr did not show up at the agreed time and place, without having been authorized by the club in advance.
"Paris Saint-Germain deplores this situation and will take the appropriate measures resulting from it."