Neymar can leave Paris Saint-Germain if offer suits all parties, says Leonardo

Neymar failed to show up for PSG's pre-season training camp

Neymar can leave Paris Saint-Germain if there is an offer that "suits all parties", says the club's sporting director Leonardo.

Leonardo, who recently returned to his role at the club, says it is "clear to everyone" what the Brazil star's desire is and admits there has been "superficial" contact with Barcelona.

"Neymar can leave PSG if there is an offer that suits everyone. We have not received any offers. But we had, it's true, very superficial contacts [with Barcelona]," he said an interview with La Parisien.

The Ligue 1 club have already said they will take "appropriate action" after revealing that the Brazil international did not return for the first day of pre-season training, despite a prior agreement.

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has spoken out on Neymar's situation at the club

However, Sky Sports News understands the player claims he told club officials he would return on July 15 as part of an agreed extended break.

Neymar is understood to have commitments with his charitable institute in Brazil this week and will not cancel plans with children involved in the project.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

0:57 Could PSG and Atletico Madrid learn from Manchester Utd's handling of Paul Pogba when dealing with the futures of Neymar and Antoine Griezmann? Could PSG and Atletico Madrid learn from Manchester Utd's handling of Paul Pogba when dealing with the futures of Neymar and Antoine Griezmann?

Sky Sports News is home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talkthen follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.