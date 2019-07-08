Paul Pogba, Neymar and Antoine Griezmann showing player power

0:57 Could PSG and Atletico Madrid learn from how Man Utd have handled Paul Pogba when dealing with the futures of Neymar and Antoine Griezmann? Kaveh Solhekol and Dharmesh Sheth discuss on the Transfer Show. Could PSG and Atletico Madrid learn from how Man Utd have handled Paul Pogba when dealing with the futures of Neymar and Antoine Griezmann? Kaveh Solhekol and Dharmesh Sheth discuss on the Transfer Show.

With some of football's biggest names in dispute with their respective clubs, player power is well and truly in action this summer, Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol told The Transfer Show.

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann and Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar have both failed to turn up for pre-season training while there were also doubts as to whether Paul Pogba would show up for Manchester United's tour of Australia, Singapore and China.

"What we are seeing is player power in action with Neymar, Griezmann and Paul Pogba," Solhekol said.

"But what is interesting is you could say Manchester United are coming out of this quite well because they've not got someone not turning up for pre-season training.

"Paul Pogba has had his say, his agent has said his bit and what Manchester United are saying is 'you're a Manchester United player, keep your mouth shut from now on and do what you are paid to do.

"Pogba seems to have done what he has been told but what else could he have done?

"If he didn't turn up for pre-season training, it would have been the 'nuclear' option so we have to give him a little bit of credit compared to what Neymar and Griezmann has done."

Why Pogba's situation is different to Neymar's and Griezmann's

Although all three players want moves away, the destination of Paul Pogba is not as obvious as the other two with Barcelona heavily linked to both Neymar and Griezmann.

And Solhekol believes that is the main reason why Paul Pogba isn't prepared to push the issue - yet.

"Manchester United are still in control of this situation as Paul Pogba has three years left on his contract," explained Solhekol.

"So if they don't want to sell him, they won't and if no one can meet the valuation of £150m he's going to have to remain a United player.

"He remains Zinedine Zidane's main transfer target but I'm not sure others at Real Madrid are as keen while Juventus are entirely focused on signing Matthijs de Ligt at the moment.

"He is simply keeping his options open."

