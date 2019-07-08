Matthijs de Ligt agrees Juventus personal terms

Matthijs de Ligt captained Ajax to the Eredivisie title last season

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has agreed personal terms with Juventus, his agent Mino Raiola has confirmed.

Sky in Italy understand that the agreement is worth £10.8m (€12m) per year - which equates to around £230,000 per week - but the clubs must now agree a transfer fee, with Ajax asking for £67.3m (€75m).

Juventus are so far offering to pay £49.3m (€55m) plus £9m in bonuses (€10m) as negotiations continue for the highly-rated 19-year-old Netherlands international, who was previously linked with Barcelona.

"Matthijs has agreed personal terms with Juve," Raiola told Dutch paper De Telegraaf. "We're waiting for them to complete the agreement with Ajax soon.

Agent Mino Raiola confirmed the news to Dutch paper De Telegraaf

"An arbitration case is out of the question for us, I advised Matthijs [on this], because it does not suit his style.

"The player only hopes that Juventus and Ajax will show the will to get out and that the deal is completed quickly."

