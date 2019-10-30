Lionel Messi: Ernesto Valverde has 'run out of words' for Barcelona captain

Ernesto Valverde says that Lionel Messi is indescribable

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde said he has "run out of words" to describe Lionel Messi after his stellar display in a 5-1 win against Real Valladolid.

Messi struck twice, including a landmark 50th career free-kick, and provided assists for Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez as Barcelona returned to the top of La Liga with a seventh straight win in all competitions.

"What else can be said about him? I've run out of words," Valverde said.

"We always know that he will appear, whatever the match.

"His talent isn't comparable to anything, the reality is that every time he touches the ball, something special happens. I just don't know what to say."

Barcelona did not play at the weekend following the postponement of El Clasico for security reasons, while Valverde handed 16-year-old Ansu Fati his second league start.

The Barcelona captain scored his third and fourth league goals of the season on Tuesday night

"It wasn't an excessive match, but I think we played well," added Valverde, whose side play at Levante on Saturday before next Tuesday's home Champions League tie against Slavia Prague.

"We're in a week of three matches and it was important to start it well.

"We have a big squad and all the players are fighting to play. There are players who deserve to play but can't always do so. We will be managing the group."

0:28 Messi admits he wanted to leave the club after being found guilty of defrauding tax authorities in 2014 Messi admits he wanted to leave the club after being found guilty of defrauding tax authorities in 2014

Valladolid had been unbeaten in their previous five matches and manager Sergio Gonzalez urged his side to not lose confidence after defeat to the Spanish champions.

"We did the most difficult thing, which was to match that initial goal and at the time we were changing the structure of the team," Gonzalez said.

"Then Messi's free-kick is a masterpiece. Barcelona wanted to rebel. They had not played for a long time and everything went straight.

"The result is bulky, but we have to assimilate it, raise our heads and relativize it."