Quique Setien: Barcelona head coach says appointment beyond 'wildest dreams'

Quique Setien says his appointment as Barcelona head coach is beyond his “wildest dreams” as he outlined his philosophy for his new side.

The former Real Betis head coach, who has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal, was formally unveiled at the helm of Barcelona on Tuesday, a day after the club sacked Ernesto Valverde.

Setien, 61, says he was surprised to be offered the position by the Barcelona hierarchy - which he described as the "highest accolade" - and vowed to win silverware both domestically and in Europe.

"Not even in my wildest dreams could I have imagined this," Setien said.

"I have to thank the club. I'm excited about this challenge and this project

"That is the biggest thing I have to transmit to the players. I have to show the players that and normally it's not very complicated for me to transmit that."

Setien, who has described being inspired by Johan Cruff, takes charge with Barcelona top of La Liga, ahead of rivals Real Madrid on goal difference, and targeting success in the Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

"Yesterday, I was walking around my home town with cows around me and now I'm here at Barcelona managing the best players in the world," he said.

"I thank Ernesto Valverde for leaving me with a side that is top of the league.

Setien's first five games January 19 Granada Home January 25 Valencia Away February 2 Levante Home February 9 Real Betis Away February 16 Getafe Home

"My objective is to win everything! Everything you can win, this club has no other path to follow.

"Year after year, to win as many trophies as possible. I think the best way to victory is by playing good football. It doesn't always happen but it's not just about one day, it's about keeping it going."

Setien, who guided Las Palmas to survival in 2015, before leading Real Betis into the Europa League in 2018 prior to his sacking last year, is excited by the opportunity of working with the Barcelona squad.

Setien led Real Betis to victory against his Barcelona predecessor Ernesto Valverde last season

The Spaniard was asked about Lionel Messi after he said in the past that he would cry the day the Argentinian retired.

"I said that about a lot of players," Setien said. "I have enjoyed watching Barcelona for several years, watching them on television.

Setien will work with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann among others

"To be able to manage the best in the world, and his team-mates - he has great team-mates - I have spoken to him and others.

"I have always said that the admiration is one thing but reality is different. Everyone needs to have their place. Messi is Messi, Busquets is Busquets."

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said he wished the tenure of Ernesto Valverde had finished in a "different way"

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu admitted the appointment of Setien had come after a long period of contact with a number of coaches, before they finally decided to dispense Valverde ahead of the second half of the season.

"Every time a new manager comes in, there is a stimulus for everyone inside the dressing room. You notice it immediately," added Setien, who spoke with Valverde as he took training for the first time.

"This stimulus that we saw in the session today, we need to maintain that and I have never met a coach who is the same.

"Many people say 'this coach is exactly the same', but the reality is we are all very different. I am very clear as to what Barca needs. I've seen this from outside, we've watched them and analysed them.

"There are a lot of things we are very clear about and we will try to transmit that. These are just words, though, and we want things that are long-lasting."