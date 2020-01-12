Luis Suarez out for four months after knee surgery

Luis Suarez has undergone surgery on his right knee for the second time in less than a year

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has been ruled out for approximately four months after having keyhole surgery on an injury to his right knee.

Suarez had suffered an injury to the external meniscus of his knee and was operated on by Dr Ramon Cugat on Sunday.

The former Liverpool striker, 32, played the entire match as Barcelona were beaten 3-2 by Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final on Friday.

Suarez - who had surgery on the same knee at the end of last season - has played 23 games for Barcelona this season, scoring 14 goals.

Barcelona legend Xavi has been linked with a return to the club in a coaching capacity

The Catalans are top of La Liga at the halfway point of the season, locked on 40 points with second-placed Real Madrid, and face Napoli in the last 16 of the Champions League.

They were knocked out of the Spanish Super Cup with a 3-2 defeat to Athletico Madrid on Thursday, a loss which has added pressure on manager Ernesto Valverde.

That loss, which came after a surprise 2-2 league draw at struggling Espanyol, has led to increased speculation over the manager's position, with AS reporting that club legend Xavi has been offered a contract to take over from the 55-year-old.