Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele suffers setback in return from injury

Ousmane Dembele has not played for Barcelona since November 27

Ousmane Dembele has "a complete proximal tear in his right hamstring" as the Barcelona forward suffered a setback in his return from injury.

The 22-year-old has not played since November 27 when he hobbled off in tears in the first half of the 3-1 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund.

Dembele had been in recovery but aggravated the injury earlier this week in training and Barcelona said in a statement on Twitter a decision on his treatment was still to be made.

"Tests carried out on Ousmane Dembele today have confirmed that he has a complete proximal hamstring tear in his right thigh," the club added.

INJURY UPDATE | Tests carried out on Ousmane Dembélé today have confirmed that he has a complete proximal hamstring tear in his right thigh. In the next few hours a decision will be made on the treatment to be followed for his recovery. pic.twitter.com/fk7KgzaMC6 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 4, 2020

Dembele signed for Barcelona from Dortmund in 2017 for 105m euros (£89.02m) but his time in Spain has been marred by injuries.

He missed five months of his debut season due to a hamstring problem that required surgery and has made five starts in all competitions this season.

Barcelona are currently second in La Liga, three points behind rivals Real Madrid.