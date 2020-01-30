Barcelona end search for Luis Suarez replacement after failed Richarlison bid

Luis Suarez has been ruled out for four months

Barcelona will not sign a replacement for Luis Suarez before the transfer window closes.

Suarez has been ruled out for approximately four months after having keyhole surgery on an injury to his right knee.

Barcelona have attempted to sign a replacement for him this month but have been unable to agree deals for their four main targets - Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan, Valencia's Rodrigo, Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder and Everton forward Richarlison.

Everton rejected an offer of €100m (£85m) for Richarlison on Wednesday and are unwilling the sell the Brazil international.

Barcelona have also shown interest in Ben Yedder but Monaco want a high fee to consider selling the French striker.

The Catalan club also made a late attempt to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, with a plan to loan him to Valencia in an attempt to sign Rodrigo.

However, the Portugal international completed a move to Manchester United on Thursday, signing a five-and-a-half-year deal at Old Trafford.

Martinez, meanwhile, is expected to remain at Inter Milan as they continue their challenge for the Serie A title under Antonio Conte.

Barcelona director Guillermo Amor has confirmed Barcelona have ended their attempts to find a replacement for Suarez.

"Closing the market tomorrow night there were no optimal options to track a good negotiation to help the team," he told Spanish media.

